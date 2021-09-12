Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equinix by 9.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 16.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $844.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $831.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

