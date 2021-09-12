Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.