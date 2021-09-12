Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $18.01 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ergo has a total market cap of $576.69 million and $9.14 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $18.01 or 0.00039693 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,384.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.05 or 0.07370445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.86 or 0.01403241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.00393862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00125406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00552614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.67 or 0.00473012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00338736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

