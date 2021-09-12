Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $321.94 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

