Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 1,276.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

