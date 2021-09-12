Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 1-Day Volume Tops $106.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00011707 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $537,945.45 and $106.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00165249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044861 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars.

