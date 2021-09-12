European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) Holdings Trimmed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,192 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 5.22% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EUSG. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,010,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,118,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

