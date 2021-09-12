Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS ETCMY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.99. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

