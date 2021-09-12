Evedo (EVED) Price Reaches $0.14

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00155922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00044152 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.