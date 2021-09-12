Evedo Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00164528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.89 or 0.00749915 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

