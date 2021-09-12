EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $195,837.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $61,904.31 and approximately $195,837.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.58 or 0.00815798 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001617 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $546.74 or 0.01190737 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

