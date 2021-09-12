EventChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,393.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $435,463.26 and $22,393.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

