Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 23,367,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

