Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. 23,367,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
