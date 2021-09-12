Evercore ISI Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Buy”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

AAPL stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.97. 140,694,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,094,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 31.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after buying an additional 181,090 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

