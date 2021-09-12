Everest (ID) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Everest has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and $211,729.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

