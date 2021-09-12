Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $161.92 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $161.92 million and $5.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,406,304 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.