ExclusiveCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,591.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $903,996.01 and $2,591.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00024394 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008740 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.