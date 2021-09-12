Exeedme Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $36.56 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00184704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.33 or 1.00228849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.98 or 0.07291142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.37 or 0.00968615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

