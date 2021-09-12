Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

