Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $165.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the lowest is $151.50 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $640.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.90 million to $658.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $773.53 million, with estimates ranging from $716.90 million to $854.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.