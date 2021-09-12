extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $529,069.46 and approximately $146,680.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,960.32 or 1.00155414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00071557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.87 or 0.00888829 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00445072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00316775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.