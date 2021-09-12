F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.01 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

