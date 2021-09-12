F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

