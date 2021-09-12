Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,222,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $424,963,000 after purchasing an additional 146,372 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 9.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

