Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,372 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $424,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.69. 11,538,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $326.85. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

