Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $78,832.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00074210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00130893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.05 or 1.00068830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.31 or 0.07294205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00968337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

