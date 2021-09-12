Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 349,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,804,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,382,000 after buying an additional 477,243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,496,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

