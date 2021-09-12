Falcon Wealth Planning Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.