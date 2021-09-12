Falcon Wealth Planning Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.