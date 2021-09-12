Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 7,357 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $117.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.44 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.