FansTime 24 Hour Volume Reaches $175,930.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $1.19 million and $175,930.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

