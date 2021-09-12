FansTime Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $161,486.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

