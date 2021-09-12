Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00165249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044861 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.