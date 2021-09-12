Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00127990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00181701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,452.03 or 1.00400082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.32 or 0.07287939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00928132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

