Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,327.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

