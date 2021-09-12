Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after acquiring an additional 723,416 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,422 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ferrari by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.