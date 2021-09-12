Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE remained flat at $$21.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 697,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,027. Ferro has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ferro by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

