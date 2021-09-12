Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. 107,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,937. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.