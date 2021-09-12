Filecoin Price Tops $80.73 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $80.73 or 0.00180842 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.40 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00078007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00125508 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,852.47 or 1.00478732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.87 or 0.07206449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.07 or 0.00898473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00895839 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 104,018,873 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

