Financial Contrast: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 3.96 $170,000.00 N/A N/A Squarespace $621.15 million 10.22 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 10.77% 14.61% 11.32% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Destiny Media Technologies and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 4 11 0 2.73

Squarespace has a consensus price target of $65.54, indicating a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Summary

Squarespace beats Destiny Media Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

