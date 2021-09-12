Financial Survey: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 138.01%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $60.06, indicating a potential upside of 64.63%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 2.32 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.28 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -55.27

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Stitch Fix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

