FIO Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.45 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $7.45 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 780,272,795 coins and its circulating supply is 353,316,395 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

