Firo Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Firo has a total market cap of $88.35 million and $2.68 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00015903 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,295,080 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

