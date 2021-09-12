First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.21 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

