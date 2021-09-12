First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.