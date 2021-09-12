First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.40% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 223,198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 419,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66.

