First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Decreased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

