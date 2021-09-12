First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.20% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 351.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000.

LDSF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

