First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.70 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $20.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

