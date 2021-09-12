Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.60.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Fiserv by 34.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.68 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

